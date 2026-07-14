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Kanye Shows Love To Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Show

Kanye Shows Love To Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

Published on July 14, 2026

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A person wearing sunglasses and a black hoodie gesturing a peace sign while holding an umbrella in front of a car.
Source: Getty / General

Could a longtime hip-hop feud finally be cooling off?

After Jay-Z wrapped up his historic three-night run at Yankee Stadium, Kanye West surprised fans by showing public support for his former collaborator.

Photographer Gabriel Moses, who helped create the visuals for the concert, shared an Instagram post thanking Jay-Z for the opportunity. In a move that quickly caught fans’ attention, Kanye dropped three 🔥 emojis in the comments—his first public show of support for Jay-Z in quite some time.

Jay-Z and Kanye were once one of music’s most iconic duos, creating classic records together and dominating the rap world. But over the years, their relationship became strained due to public disagreements, personal issues, and misunderstandings.

While three fire emojis may seem small, many fans are taking it as a sign that Kanye could be interested in repairing their friendship.

Only time will tell if this is the beginning of a reunion, but it’s definitely a positive step for two artists whose partnership helped shape hip-hop history.

Source: Yahoo Entertainment

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