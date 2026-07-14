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Michael Biopic Tops Box Office at $1 Billion

Michael Biopic Tops Box Office at $1 Billion

Published on July 14, 2026

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Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Michael" - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The King of Pop continues to make history.

Lionsgate and Universal’s biographical film Michael has officially surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it one of the biggest movie successes of the year.

The film follows the incredible journey of Michael Jackson, from his early days performing with the Jackson 5 to launching his legendary solo career and first solo tour. Audiences around the world have embraced the movie, praising its performances, music, and celebration of Jackson’s iconic legacy.

The milestone is especially significant for Lionsgate, as Michael becomes the first film in the studio’s history to cross the $1 billion mark.

In a statement, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson credited the film’s success to the collaboration between producer Graham King, director Antoine Fuqua, the talented cast led by Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long, along with the support of the Michael Jackson Estate.

The film’s global success proves that Michael Jackson’s influence continues to resonate with generations of fans. From timeless music to unforgettable performances, Michael has become more than just a biopic—it’s a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Source: Head Topics

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