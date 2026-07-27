Listen Live
Close
Cincy

Cincinnati Black Music Walk Of Fame Homecoming Highlights

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Makes History with Record Breaking Homecoming Celebration

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Makes History with Record Breaking Homecoming Celebration

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame 2026 Announcement
Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2026 Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Homecoming Celebration made history as more than 400,000 visitors came together to celebrate the rich legacy of Black music, making it the largest-attended celebration in the organization’s history.

The weekend began with the highly anticipated Parade of Stars, as thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate music, culture, and the legendary artists who have helped shape generations. The excitement continued at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame with live entertainment, special guests, and unforgettable moments throughout the day.

The celebration reached its peak during the 2026 Induction Ceremony, where a new class of music legends Heat Wave and WCIN were honored for their contributions and lasting impact on the world of entertainment. The ceremony highlighted Cincinnati’s powerful connection to Black music and the city’s role in preserving musical history.

The weekend featured incredible performances from Regina Belle, Shirley Murdock, and Midnight Star, who brought fans to their feet with timeless classics and unforgettable performances. Their music celebrated the past while continuing to inspire new generations of fans.

Celebrity DJ Don Juan Fasho provided the soundtrack for the celebration, keeping the energy high during the Parade of Stars and Induction Ceremony as thousands gathered to honor the legacy of Black music.

The 2nd Wind Band did an awesome Job!

The record-breaking turnout reflects the vision and dedication of Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, whose commitment continues to create a world-class destination celebrating Black artists, history, and culture.

With over 400,000 visitors, free admission, and a weekend filled with legendary performances, the 2026 Homecoming Celebration proved that the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is more than a landmark, it is a movement celebrating the voices, sounds, and stories that changed the world.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with free admission, allowing visitors year-round access to one of Cincinnati’s premier cultural attractions.

Related Tags

Alicia Reece

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Entertainment  |  R&B Cincy

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
20 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival

Comments
A man wearing a denim jacket, sunglasses, and a white hat with stars stands in front of a banner for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G, scheduled for July 23-25, 2026 at Paycor Stadium.
Music  |  Kya Kelly

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live From Fountain Square

Comments
7:20
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Jeezy Opens Up on Vegas Residency, Growth, and Legacy

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close