Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Makes History with Record Breaking Homecoming Celebration

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

The 2026 Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Homecoming Celebration made history as more than 400,000 visitors came together to celebrate the rich legacy of Black music, making it the largest-attended celebration in the organization’s history.

The weekend began with the highly anticipated Parade of Stars, as thousands of fans lined the streets to celebrate music, culture, and the legendary artists who have helped shape generations. The excitement continued at the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame with live entertainment, special guests, and unforgettable moments throughout the day.

The celebration reached its peak during the 2026 Induction Ceremony, where a new class of music legends Heat Wave and WCIN were honored for their contributions and lasting impact on the world of entertainment. The ceremony highlighted Cincinnati’s powerful connection to Black music and the city’s role in preserving musical history.

The weekend featured incredible performances from Regina Belle, Shirley Murdock, and Midnight Star, who brought fans to their feet with timeless classics and unforgettable performances. Their music celebrated the past while continuing to inspire new generations of fans.

Celebrity DJ Don Juan Fasho provided the soundtrack for the celebration, keeping the energy high during the Parade of Stars and Induction Ceremony as thousands gathered to honor the legacy of Black music.

The 2nd Wind Band did an awesome Job!

The record-breaking turnout reflects the vision and dedication of Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece, founder of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, whose commitment continues to create a world-class destination celebrating Black artists, history, and culture.

With over 400,000 visitors, free admission, and a weekend filled with legendary performances, the 2026 Homecoming Celebration proved that the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is more than a landmark, it is a movement celebrating the voices, sounds, and stories that changed the world.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame is open every day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with free admission, allowing visitors year-round access to one of Cincinnati’s premier cultural attractions.