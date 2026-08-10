Faith Evans Loses Major Ruling in Notorious B.I.G. Estate Fight

Source: Courtesy OWN / Oprah Winfrey Network

A legal battle involving the estate and music catalog of late hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G. has taken a major turn following a Delaware court ruling involving longtime music executive Wayne Barrow and Faith Evans.

According to AllHipHop, a Delaware judge ruled that a trust controlled by Barrow, which holds assets connected to Biggie’s late mother, Voletta Wallace, is a legitimate member of the LLC that co-owns rights connected to the rapper’s music catalog and likeness.

The ruling represents a significant victory for Barrow in an ongoing dispute over control of the business and the distribution of proceeds tied to Biggie’s legacy.

Barrow has alleged that Evans took control of the business following Primary Wave’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Biggie’s catalog. The deal reportedly led to disagreements over how proceeds should be distributed and who has authority within the company managing the late rapper’s assets.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick even referenced Biggie’s famous “Ten Crack Commandments” while discussing the importance of keeping family and business matters separate.

The court also rejected Evans’ request to pause the Delaware proceedings while a separate challenge involving Voletta Wallace’s will continues in Pennsylvania. The Delaware court determined that the Wallace trust’s membership in the LLC exists independently of questions surrounding Barrow’s position as trustee in Pennsylvania.

Nearly three decades after Biggie’s death, his music, image and legacy remain extremely valuable. The latest ruling could have major implications for how those assets are controlled and how future proceeds from the legendary rapper’s catalog are distributed.

Source: AllHipHop