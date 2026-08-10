The Highest-Grossing Black Actors In Hollywood & How Much Their Movies Have Made

Source: Alessandro Levati / Getty Black actors in Hollywood have been collecting coins for a while now. Check out the highest-grossing Black actors and how much their movies have made inside. A 2024 ranking from The Root, based on data from The Numbers, highlighted the Black actors whose films have generated the most worldwide box office revenue. The figures are not their personal paychecks. They represent the combined worldwide grosses of the movies they have appeared in, meaning massive franchises can seriously move the needle. And yes, the numbers are giving billion-dollar energy. Scroll down for the highest-grossing Black actors list.

Highest-Grossing Black Actor In Hollywood 1. Zoe Saldaña Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty Zoe Saldaña has officially entered another stratosphere. Following the success of Avatar: Fire and Ash, her lifetime worldwide box office total has climbed past $15 billion, making her the highest-grossing actor of all time according to recent reporting on The Numbers data. Her résumé includes Avatar, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek. She has also become the first actor to appear in four movies that crossed the $2 billion mark.

2. Samuel L. Jackson Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Samuel L. Jackson remains right behind Saldaña with roughly $14.6 billion in worldwide box office receipts. The Marvel Cinematic Universe deserves plenty of credit, thanks to his appearances as Nick Fury, but Jackson’s decades-long career also includes Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Incredibles and countless other hits.

3. Dwayne Johnson

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has generated more than $11 billion worldwide. His résumé includes Fast & Furious, Jumanji, Moana and Black Adam. His upcoming live-action Moana could give that number another major boost.

4. Don Cheadle Source: Courtesy / PopCorners Don Cheadle sits around $9 billion, with his Marvel role as James Rhodes, also known as War Machine, doing plenty of heavy lifting. His work in the Ocean’s franchise also helped build that impressive total.

5. Will Smith Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty Will Smith has generated roughly $9 billion worldwide. Before superheroes completely took over Hollywood, Smith was already a box office machine with Independence Day, Men in Black, I Am Legend, Bad Boys and Aladdin.

6. Chadwick Boseman Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios Chadwick Boseman’s films generated more than $7.6 billion worldwide before his passing in 2020. His legacy includes Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, 42, Get On Up and Marshall.

7. Letitia Wright Source: Richard Foreman / MGM Studios With more than $7.5 billion in worldwide box office receipts, Letitia Wright’s numbers demonstrate the enormous impact of the Black Panther franchise.

8. Danai Gurira Source: Christopher Polk / Getty Danai Gurira has generated nearly $7 billion, with her role as Okoye in the Marvel universe accounting for a significant portion of that total.

9. Eddie Murphy Source: Taylor Hill / Getty Long before the MCU became Hollywood’s favorite money machine, Eddie Murphy was getting the job done. His films have generated more than $6.7 billion, thanks to franchises including Shrek, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America and The Nutty Professor.