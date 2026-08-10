Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Toni Braxton and Birdman are two years into their Cash Money Matrimony, but if you’re looking for a photo of the infamously private pairing, you’re out of luck. The R&B legend marked her second wedding anniversary with two new photos from her wedding day, and once again, Birdman was nowhere to be found in the post.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Braxton and Birdman first started dating back in 2016, with Braxton finding a strong support system in the Cash Money Records boss while she battled lupus. By February 2018, she confirmed their engagement live on “Braxton Family Values,” telling her sisters the exciting news before showing off the massive $1 million canary yellow diamond ring Birdman designed for her.

Their journey to the altar was anything but straightforward. As BOSSIP previously reported, the pair got engaged in 2018, called things off in 2019, and cycled through several rounds of breakup rumors over the years, including a 2023 statement from Braxton denying they were ever married and insisting they were both single. So when word broke that they’d actually tied the knot on August 8, 2024, it caught many of their fans off guard.

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The surprises didn’t stop there, either. TMZ reported that Braxton filed for divorce just two weeks after the wedding, citing an “irretrievably broken” marriage, only to dismiss the petition in January 2025 once Birdman signed off on the paperwork too. That reconciliation is what carried them into their first anniversary in August 2025, when Braxton shared a wedding photo of herself holding a bouquet and flashing her ring with the caption, “Happy Anniversary.”

Now, a year later, Braxton is celebrating anniversary number two, and she’s once again keeping things solo in her posts. She shared two new photos from her wedding day, but just like last year, Birdman is nowhere in the frame. Social media users wasted no time pointing it out, flooding the comments asking, “Where’s the groom?”

It’s become something of a pattern for the couple, whose relationship has always leaned private despite years of public speculation. Braxton has said before that Birdman was her “bestie for like 15 or 16 years” before things turned romantic, and that she never expected their friendship to evolve into marriage. She’s also shared that he consistently checked in on her well-being during their years of friendship, which is part of what made her fall for him in the first place.

Even with the marriage now confirmed and their anniversaries becoming an annual tradition, Braxton and Birdman still haven’t released any actual wedding photos featuring the two of them together, leaving fans to speculate about why they keep things so under wraps.

Before finding love with Birdman, Braxton was married to musician Keri Lewis, a former member of Mint Condition, for 12 years. The two wed in 2001 and share sons Denim and Diezel, but ultimately divorced in 2013 following financial struggles and the toll Braxton’s lupus diagnosis took on their marriage. As for Birdman, he doesn’t have a publicly confirmed marriage prior to Braxton.

Cash Money Matrimony: Toni Braxton And Birdman Celebrate 2nd Anniversary, But Fans Can't Believe THIS Is MIA was originally published on bossip.com