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Ohio Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Roblox

Ohio Attorney General Leads Lawsuit Against Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

Ohio Attorney General Leads Lawsuit Against Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns

Published on August 11, 2026
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In this photo illustration, a Roblox logo is seen displayed
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Ohio’s attorney general is leading a class action lawsuit against Roblox, accusing the popular online gaming platform of misleading investors about its child safety practices and failing to adequately protect young users from predators and inappropriate content.

According to the allegations, Roblox presented its platform as having strong age-safety protections while serious concerns remained about how children interacted with other users and accessed potentially harmful content.

The lawsuit seeks to recover approximately $21.5 million in losses suffered by two pension funds, which plaintiffs claim were connected to Roblox’s alleged misconduct and statements about safety on the platform.

The legal action comes as Roblox faces increased scrutiny over its efforts to protect younger players. After the company implemented mandatory age-verification measures and additional safety changes, its stock reportedly fell about 18%. Roblox also reduced its revenue projection by approximately $1 billion.

Ohio is not alone in raising concerns. Roblox has faced legal action from multiple states over child safety issues and has reportedly reached settlements with five states totaling nearly $54 million.

The growing legal pressure highlights a larger issue facing online gaming and social platforms: how companies can provide interactive digital experiences for young people while ensuring effective safeguards are in place.

With millions of children using Roblox, the outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for the company and potentially influence how other online platforms approach age verification, parental controls and child safety.

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