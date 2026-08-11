T.I. Earns Platinum Plaque as He Prepares for Final Album Kill the King

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

T.I. is adding another major accomplishment to his legendary career as he prepares to step away from recording music.

The Atlanta rapper recently received an RIAA Platinum plaque for his song “Let ’Em Know,” marking another milestone as he gets ready to release what he says will be his final album, Kill the King.

“Let ’Em Know” has become one of T.I.’s standout records, connecting with fans across generations. The song also has an interesting backstory, as T.I. revealed that it was recorded while he was aboard a yacht in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

T.I. took time to thank everyone who helped make the record successful.

“Humbled and want to express my gratitude to my family, my team, all the radio stations and DSP’s supporting the record and most importantly all of the fans,” T.I. shared.

The success comes as T.I. prepares for Kill the King, a farewell project that is expected to feature some major names behind the boards. Pharrell and Dr. Dre are among the producers connected to the album, giving T.I. some heavyweight production as he looks to close out his recording career on a high note.

But retirement from recording doesn’t mean T.I. is disappearing from the music world.

The Grammy-winning rapper continues to tour and perform while also supporting the next generation of his family. His children have pursued their own careers in music, and T.I. has continued hitting the road alongside them.

After decades of hits, albums and accomplishments, Kill the King could serve as the final chapter of T.I.’s recording career while opening the door to whatever comes next for the Atlanta hip-hop legend.

Source: AllHipHop