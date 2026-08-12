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21 Best High Schools in Greater Cincinnati for 2026-27

Published on August 12, 2026
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Blue lockers in empty junior high school lobby
Source: Maskot / Getty

Choosing the right high school is a big decision for students and their families. Academic performance, teachers, school culture, extracurriculars, and the overall student experience all play a role.

Niche recently released its 2026-27 Best Schools rankings, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college data, and reviews submitted by Niche users.

MORE: Ohio Named the Best State for Business in America

The rankings also consider academics, culture and diversity, teachers, clubs and activities, resources and facilities, sports, and overall student and parent experiences. Academic performance carries the most weight at 60% of the overall ranking.

We rounded up the highest-ranked public and private high schools in the Greater Cincinnati area according to Niche’s latest rankings.

Public High Schools

  1. Indian Hill High School
  2. William Mason High School
  3. Mariemont High School
  4. Walnut Hills High School
  5. Wyoming High School
  6. Sycamore High School
  7. Turpin High School
  8. Madeira High School
  9. Lakota West High School
  10. Princeton High School

Private High Schools

  1. The Seven Hills School
  2. The Schilling School for Gifted Children
  3. Cincinnati Country Day School
  4. The Summit Country Day School
  5. St. Xavier High School
  6. Ursuline Academy
  7. Archbishop Moeller High School
  8. Saint Ursula Academy
  9. La Salle High School
  10. Mercy McAuley High School
  11. Purcell Marian High School


21 Best High Schools in Greater Cincinnati for 2026-27 was originally published on wiznation.com

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