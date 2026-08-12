21 Best High Schools in Greater Cincinnati for 2026-27

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Choosing the right high school is a big decision for students and their families. Academic performance, teachers, school culture, extracurriculars, and the overall student experience all play a role.

Niche recently released its 2026-27 Best Schools rankings, using data from the U.S. Department of Education, test scores, college data, and reviews submitted by Niche users.

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The rankings also consider academics, culture and diversity, teachers, clubs and activities, resources and facilities, sports, and overall student and parent experiences. Academic performance carries the most weight at 60% of the overall ranking.

We rounded up the highest-ranked public and private high schools in the Greater Cincinnati area according to Niche’s latest rankings.