Listen Live
Close
Sports

Russell Westbrook Retires From NBA In Michael B. Jordan-Narrated Video

Bye, Bye Brodie: Russell Westbrook Retires From NBA With An Assist From Michael B. Jordan

Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement after 18 years in the NBA.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sacramento Kings v Oklahoma City Thunder
Source: William Purnell / Getty

Russell Westbrook has announced his retirement after 18 years in the NBA.

Westbrook, known for his showmanship, made the announcement on social media through a video narrated by Michael B. Jordan.

It depicts Westbrook walking through a museum, which is comprised of his own basketball upbringing through photos, as Jordan recounts his roots.

As he walks through the “Museum of Unspoken Answers,” Jordan recites, “Every museum has a curator and every exhibit has a story. But some stories don’t need someone to tell them. They just speak for themselves.”

Jordan goes on to say how Westbrook came from the inner city of South Central and went on to become the fourth overall pick by the Seattle SuperSonics.

The newly formed Oklahoma City Thunder was immediately taken by storm by Westbrook’s attitude and aggressive on-court energy. It was that explosiveness that helped him earn the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, on the heels of his second time being named the NBA scoring leader. Amid his nine-time All-Star appearances, he also won the celebratory weekend’s MVP back-to-back.

But atop his most lauded accomplishment was averaging a triple-double in 2016-17, and at the time, he was only the second in history to do so behind Oscar Robertson.

His most impactful years were his decade-long tenure with the Thunder, but he went on to play with the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and his last season with the Sacramento Kings.

He’s closing this chapter of his career, but as he walks through the museum, the final exhibit is bare, still being built, and blueprints are being mulled over, because Westbrook’s still got something to give. We just don’t know what it is yet.

“This wing isn’t finished yet,” Jordan narrates. “That’s not a mistake. We left it this way on purpose. Because whatever’s next- the mentorship, the foundation, the kids who are gonna grow up wanting to move just like he did- that part hasn’t been built yet either.”

See social media’s celebration of Westbrook’s NBA career below.

Bye, Bye Brodie: Russell Westbrook Retires From NBA With An Assist From Michael B. Jordan was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

66 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
News  |  Christopher Smith

Urban One's Cruise Relaunched As ONE Voyage Experience

Comments
Bengals Rally At Washington Park
Cincy  |  Don Juan Fasho

Zac Taylor Reveals the Reason the Cincinnati Bengals Resigned Joe Flacco

Comments
8 Items
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Rooftops to Hit in Cincinnati This Summer

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close