WTFasho Man Spares No Expense on Beyoncé Tickets Spends $15K

Source: ADRIAN DENNIS / Getty

Concert tickets aren’t getting any cheaper, but one Beyoncé superfan took his love for Queen Bey to another level — spending more than $15,000 to see her Cowboy Carter Tour six times.

According to Vox, Craig, a 44-year-old fan living in the Bay Area who earns roughly $180,000 a year, attended six stops on Beyoncé’s tour. Between concert tickets, travel, hotels, merchandise and outfits, his total spending topped $15,000.

Craig originally planned to attend only three shows, but after experiencing the tour, he decided he wanted more. By his final show, he paid $2,200 for a single ticket and even had a custom gold outfit made for the occasion.

For Craig, the experience was about more than watching Beyoncé perform. He described the concerts as a chance to make memories and share an unforgettable communal experience with other members of the BeyHive.

But those memories came with a financial price.

Craig admitted that he didn’t have much of a financial plan for attending all six shows. Some of the expenses went on credit cards, and it took him about a year to pay off the debt, including interest and fees. Despite that, he told Vox he doesn’t regret the experience and would consider attending between five and eight shows on Beyoncé’s next tour — although he plans to save ahead and choose cheaper seats for some dates.

His story highlights a growing reality for music fans. Live entertainment has increasingly become a luxury purchase as ticket prices, service fees, dynamic pricing and the secondary resale market push the cost of seeing major artists higher. Vox reports that the average face-value concert ticket has climbed from about $92 in 2019 to roughly $133 today, with tickets for superstar acts often costing considerably more.

For die-hard fans like Craig, however, the price can sometimes take a back seat to the memories.

The question is: How much would YOU be willing to spend to see your favorite artist and would you go into debt to do it?

Source: Vox