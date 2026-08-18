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Atatiana Jefferson’s Family Awarded 11.25 Million

Atatiana Jefferson's Family Awarded 11.25 Million

Published on August 18, 2026
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Funeral Held For Woman Killed By Ft. Worth Sheriff's Deputy In Her Own Home
Source: Stewart F. House / Getty

The family of Atatiana Jefferson is set to receive an $11.25 million settlement from the city of Fort Worth, Texas, resolving civil claims connected to her 2019 death.

Jefferson was fatally shot inside her home by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean after police were called to the residence for a welfare check. Dean later testified that he believed he was confronting a burglar and fired after seeing what he believed was a gun pointed in his direction. Dean was convicted of manslaughter in 2022 and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

Under the proposed settlement, the largest portions of the money will reportedly go to Jefferson’s two young nephews, helping provide for their futures following the tragedy that changed their family forever.

But Jefferson’s sister, Ashley Carr, made it clear that the family does not view the financial settlement as justice.

For the family, neither a criminal conviction nor millions of dollars can replace Atatiana or undo the pain caused by her death. Instead, they are working to make sure her name and legacy continue to have an impact.

The family plans to honor Jefferson through The Atatiana Project, an initiative focused on turning their grief into community programs, advocacy and opportunities designed to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

The $11.25 million agreement is not yet final. It must still receive approval from the Fort Worth City Council and a probate court before the settlement can officially move forward.

Source: Black America Web

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