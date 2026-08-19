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CPS unveils new strategic plan ahead of students returning

CPS unveils new strategic plan ahead of students returning

Published on August 19, 2026
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Reading's Ethan Cox (28) tries to move the puck past Cincinnati's Michael Pelech (23).ECHL Hockey, the Cincinnati Cyclones vs the Reading Royals at the Sovereign Center in Reading Friday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.&#1
Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Cincinnati Public Schools students are back in the classroom, and district leaders are kicking off the new school year with a renewed focus on preparing students for life after graduation.

CPS unveiled a new strategic plan built around four major priorities: classroom instruction, career and technical education, wraparound supports, and business decisions.

Superintendent Shauna Murphy says the goal is to make sure every student leaves CPS prepared for whatever path they choose.

Whether that means enlisting in the military, enrolling in college, entering the workforce, or becoming an entrepreneur, Murphy says students should graduate with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to succeed.

The district is also putting an increased focus on chronic absenteeism, an issue that can have a major impact on student achievement. CPS leaders are encouraging families to make consistent attendance a priority while continuing to provide support for students who face barriers to getting to school.

At the same time, district officials are pointing to recent academic progress as evidence that investments in students and classrooms are producing results.

CPS is also facing financial challenges. The district is seeking voter approval for a property tax levy that officials say would provide additional funding needed to support schools and maintain services.

As students return for another school year, CPS leaders say the strategic plan is about more than improving test scores — it’s about making sure Cincinnati students are prepared to succeed in college, careers, the military, entrepreneurship, and beyond.

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