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Janet Jackson To Film Concert To Celebrate 40 Years of “Control”

Janet Jackson To Film Concert To Celebrate 40 Years of "Control"

Published on August 19, 2026
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Source: @Nia_Noelle / Nia Noelle

Janet Jackson is celebrating a major milestone in her legendary career as she marks 40 years since the release of her breakthrough album, Control.

The music icon is partnering with Airtab Music for a new concert film titled Janet Jackson: CONTROL 40 — The Airtab Music Movie, giving fans another opportunity to celebrate the music and performances that have made Jackson one of the most influential entertainers of her generation.

The concert film will feature music from throughout Janet’s extensive catalog, including fan favorites like “If,” “Nasty,” “I Get Lonely,” “All For You,” “So Excited,” “Feedback,” and “No Sleep.”

Filming is scheduled to take place December 12 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The production will be directed by Leslie Small and is expected to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to what goes into bringing Janet’s live show to the stage.

Fans will also have the opportunity to be part of the experience. Tickets for the concert filming are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, August 20, with VIP presale access available to fans who register through Airtab Music.

Airtab Music founder and CEO Dennis Cunningham praised Jackson’s lasting impact on popular music and culture, describing the project as the type of ambitious global music entertainment the company wants to bring to audiences.

Four decades after Control helped transform Janet Jackson into a global superstar with classics including “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Nasty,” and “Control,” she continues to celebrate a musical legacy that has influenced generations of R&B and pop artists.

Source: SoulBounce

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