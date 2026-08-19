These States Will Pay You Up To $23,000 To Relocate

Source: Kristina Kokhanova / Getty When people think about moving, there are many things to consider, the primary ones being affordability and career options, family proximity, and whether it’s an ideal lifestyle for them. TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026 Certain places will actually pay you to move there, with five of the top destinations with monetary relocation incentives being in the United States, from West Virginia to Alaska and beyond. Some of these places offer only cash, while others give you a whole package combined with discounts and other perks in addition to cash. TRENDING: America’s 10 Worst States To live In 2026 Here are the top 5 states in the U.S that will pay you to relocate there.

West Virginia The highest-paying relocation compensation comes from the Ascend West Virginia program; according to a study, this program is worth $23,000. This includes $12,000 in cash, a free coworking space, outdoor gear rentals, and other perks. With this package, you must be 18 or older and have a full-time remote job. TRENDING: Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

Noblesville, Indiana Next up is Noblesville, Indiana, with compensation just over $15,000, which uses the MakeMyMove program. Their relocation package includes a $5,000 grant, a $500 health and wellness stipend, restaurant gift cards, a membership to a co-working space, and more. TRENDING: ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States

Tulsa, Oklahoma Remote workers in Oklahoma can receive just over $10,000 if they relocate to the city of Tulsa for at least one year through the Tulsa Remote program. To be eligible for this program, you must have a full-time remote job outside of Oklahoma, be at least 18, be authorized to work in the United States, and be located in Tulsa within 12 months after your approval. Applicants are also required to live outside of Oklahoma for a year before applying. TRENDING: ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Best Place To Live Right Now—Here’s Where Yours Landed

Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky In Mayfield and Graves County, Kentucky, you can receive a package valued at $8,000, which includes $5,000 in cash, a monthly gift card of a dozen locally sourced eggs, a YMCA membership, a family pass to all Graves County high school home sporting events for the year, tickets to the purchase players performing arts theater, and more. This program also goes through MakeMyMove; to qualify, you must also be a remote worker, earn at least $60,000 per year, and be a resident outside of Kentucky before the move. TRENDING: America’s Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Grogery Store