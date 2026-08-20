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Study Reveals Increased Fatalities on Album Release Days

#WTFASHO Study Finds Traffic Deaths Rise on Major Album Release Days

#WTFASHO Study Finds Traffic Deaths Rise on Major Album Release Days

Published on August 20, 2026
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Young Black couple using smartphone together inside car
Source: Anastasiia Havrysh / Getty

The excitement surrounding a major album release may come with an unexpected danger on the road.

A new study found that traffic fatalities were 15.1% higher on days when major albums were released, raising concerns about the role smartphone-based music streaming could play in distracted driving.

Lead study author Dr. Vishal Patel said the idea for the research came from his own close call behind the wheel. Patel said he nearly drifted out of his lane while scrolling through Spotify looking for new Taylor Swift songs. The experience made him wonder whether similar behavior was happening on a much larger scale.

On highly anticipated release days, millions of fans may simultaneously reach for their phones to search for, stream or switch to new music. While texting and driving has received significant attention, researchers believe other smartphone activities can also take a driver’s eyes and attention away from the road.

The findings suggest there could be a darker side to the excitement surrounding releases from some of music’s biggest stars. Researchers say more study is needed to better understand the connection between music streaming, smartphone use and roadway fatalities.

The takeaway for music fans is simple: the new album can wait until you’re safely off the road. Using hands-free controls, setting up your music before driving or letting a passenger handle the playlist can help keep your attention where it belongs.

Source: The Indian Express

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