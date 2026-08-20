Ja’Marr Chase Drops to No. 16 in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took a surprising fall in the NFL Top 100 rankings heading into the 2026 season.

Chase landed at No. 16 on this year’s player-voted list, dropping 12 spots after ranking No. 4 a year ago.

The drop comes despite another productive season for the Bengals’ top receiving threat. Chase finished with 125 receptions for 1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while leading the AFC in both catches and receiving yards.

While the ranking suggests a shift in how Chase is viewed by his fellow NFL players, his production continues to place him among the league’s elite wide receivers.

Chase remains one of the most important pieces of Cincinnati’s offense and a favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals will once again rely heavily on the connection between Burrow and Chase as they look to improve on last season and make a return to the postseason.

For Chase, the lower ranking could also provide a little extra motivation. After finishing outside the Top 10, the Bengals star will have another opportunity in 2026 to remind the rest of the NFL why he’s considered one of the most dangerous receivers in football.