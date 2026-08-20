Listen Live
Close
Cincy

Ja’Marr Chase Drops to No. 16 in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Ja’Marr Chase Drops to No. 16 in NFL Top 100 Rankings

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase took a surprising fall in the NFL Top 100 rankings heading into the 2026 season.

Chase landed at No. 16 on this year’s player-voted list, dropping 12 spots after ranking No. 4 a year ago.

The drop comes despite another productive season for the Bengals’ top receiving threat. Chase finished with 125 receptions for 1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while leading the AFC in both catches and receiving yards.

While the ranking suggests a shift in how Chase is viewed by his fellow NFL players, his production continues to place him among the league’s elite wide receivers.

Chase remains one of the most important pieces of Cincinnati’s offense and a favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals will once again rely heavily on the connection between Burrow and Chase as they look to improve on last season and make a return to the postseason.

For Chase, the lower ranking could also provide a little extra motivation. After finishing outside the Top 10, the Bengals star will have another opportunity in 2026 to remind the rest of the NFL why he’s considered one of the most dangerous receivers in football.

Related Tags

AFC Bengals Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Joe Burrow

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Usher & Chris Brown Bringing Viral R&B Tour to Cincy

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
66 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

2026 Cincinnati Music Festival Weekend [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

Comments
Cincy  |  Kya Kelly

Venus and Serena Williams to Reunite for Doubles at Cincinnati Open

Comments
Cincinnati Bengals Fans Rally
Cincy  |  Don Juan Fasho

Princeton High School To Host Archbishop Moeller At Paycor Stadium On Aug. 20

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close