Master P Talks No Limit x Cash Money Tour with Don Juan Fasho [WATCH]

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

100.3 Cincy’s R&B’s Don Juan Fasho recently caught up with Master P ahead of the No Limit x Cash Money Tour. The historic tour brings two of the most impactful Hip-Hop labels together for one major celebration.

The tour hits Cincinnati on November 14th with a stacked lineup. Master P, Birdman, Juvenile, Mia X, Choppa, Boosie, and other Southern favorites are set to take the stage.



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Don asked Master P what the tour means to him. His answer was simple: everything.

Master P said being able to coexist with Cash Money on one stage is a special moment. He called it “God’s Timing” and spoke about the respect he has for Birdman and the entire Cash Money family.

Fans also have a chance to take home some extra cash. Master P is giving $1,000 at every show to the fan with the best camo outfit.

Cincinnati, you already know the assignment. Pull up in your best camo and get ready for a night celebrating two of Southern Hip-Hop’s most influential labels.

Watch the full interview with Master P below and get your tickets for the Cincinnati stop on November 14th!



