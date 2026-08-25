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Former Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Announces Retirement

Former Bengals Tight End C.J. Uzomah Announces Retirement

Published on August 25, 2026
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Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has announced his retirement from the NFL, bringing an end to a career highlighted by leadership, perseverance and memorable moments in Cincinnati.

The Bengals selected Uzomah in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Auburn. After seeing limited action early in his career, his role began to grow, and by 2018, he had established himself as a reliable part of Cincinnati’s offense.

Uzomah became a fan favorite for more than just his production on the field. His personality, energy and leadership made him an important presence in the Bengals’ locker room, especially during the team’s memorable 2021 season.

One of Uzomah’s biggest performances came against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, when he recorded 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a dominant Cincinnati victory. That season, he helped the Bengals make an incredible postseason run that ended with an appearance in Super Bowl LVI.

After leaving Cincinnati, Uzomah signed with the New York Jets and later spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, continuing his NFL journey beyond the Bengals.

While his playing days are officially over, Uzomah’s impact in Cincinnati won’t be forgotten. He was part of the Bengals team that helped change the culture, bring playoff football back to the city and make a run to the Super Bowl.

Congratulations to C.J. Uzomah on a great career and the next chapter!

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