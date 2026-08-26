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Wendy Raquel Robinson Reflects On Dolly Parton's Legacy

Wendy Raquel Robinson Reflects On Dolly Parton’s Legacy: ‘She’s Always Been True To Herself’

We were on a virtual interview with Wendy Raquel Robinson when news broke that Dolly Parton died. The 'Varnell Hill Show' actress reflects on her legacy.

Published on August 25, 2026
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Dolly Parton and Wendy Raquel Robinson
Source: Dolly Parton and Wendy Raquel Robinson

I just so happened to be on a virtual interview with Wendy Raquel Robinson when news broke, Dolly Parton had died. She was 80. Robinson was promoting her upcoming role on ‘The Varnell Hill Show’ when she and I were told the ‘Jolene’ singer was gone.

“She’s had an impact,” said Robinson. “And bless her heart. You talk about a consummate performer who never changed.”

The trailblazing entertainer revolutionized country music with her sound, her look and her fierce attitude. Black people hold a special place in our hearts for the buxom beauty whose songs shaped generations.

For one, she gave the late Whitney Houston her blessing to record her classic 1992 rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” saying she was “flattered” and “honored.” Parton invested money from the song into a Black neighborhood in Nashville.

And who can forget when she bravely defended the Black Lives Matter movement? “I do understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen. And of course Black Lives Matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No, everybody matters,” Parton said in a 2020 interview.

Dolly Parton’s Legacy

Parton leaves behind a grand legacy Robinson attributes to Parton’s ability to stay true to herself. “I have it painted on the walls to thine old self be true. And I really, truly believe she’s always been true to herself.” She added, “Her accent, her big hair, her look, her this, her that. She’s a non-conformist, but a pure artist. Yeah. A pure artist and – An entertainer.”

Dolly Parton indelible mark on music spans over 60 years. And she remains a modern pop culture figure through her timeless tunes and support of artists like Beyonce.

Beyonce penned a special tribute to Parton, on her website, writing.

You were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.”

Wendy Raquel Robinson Reflects On Dolly Parton’s Legacy: ‘She’s Always Been True To Herself’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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