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Snoop Dogg Is Hiring an Ice Cream Taste Tester

Snoop Dogg Is Hiring an Ice Cream Taste Tester

Published on August 28, 2026
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Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
Source: Courtesy / Amazon Music

Snoop Dogg may have one of the sweetest job opportunities around.

The legendary rapper and his ice cream company, Dr. Bombay, are searching for an official ice cream taste tester, and the remote position reportedly pays $10,000 a month.

The opportunity is open to applicants from around the world. Snoop announced the search in a video posted on social media, letting fans know that Dr. Bombay is looking internationally for someone ready to put their taste buds to work.

Dr. Bombay has become known for creative and nostalgic ice cream flavors including Long Beach Fruit Cart, Sticky Caramel Apple Pie and Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

According to the announcement, interested candidates can find the job description, requirements and application information through Deel, which is handling the employment paperwork for the position.

The position could be a dream job for a Snoop Dogg fan with a serious love for ice cream. Getting paid $10,000 a month to taste new flavors from anywhere in the world sounds like a pretty sweet gig.

Source: Baller Alert

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