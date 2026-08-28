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Marvin Lewis shares insight on Mike Brown and Bengals ownership

Marvin Lewis shares insight on Mike Brown and Bengals ownership

Published on August 28, 2026
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The Cincinnati Bengals have faced plenty of criticism over the years, but the organization continues to make changes to its approach as it looks to build a championship team around quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati has made keeping its core players a priority. The Bengals signed Burrow to a long term extension and also found ways to keep star receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have also shown a willingness to make moves that might not have been expected from the organization in previous years. That includes investing additional resources into the offensive line and defense in an effort to give Burrow a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl.

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis recently offered some insight into the organization and owner Mike Brown. Lewis praised Brown’s desire to win and discussed how the Bengals have evolved when it comes to making personnel decisions.

Lewis also pointed to Burrow’s influence within the organization. Since arriving in Cincinnati, the franchise quarterback has become one of the most important voices surrounding the direction of the team.

The Bengals understand that having a quarterback like Burrow creates a championship window that cannot be taken for granted. Keeping his top weapons in Cincinnati while strengthening the roster around him has become a major part of the team’s strategy.

The expectations in Cincinnati are no longer simply about reaching the playoffs. With Burrow leading the way, the goal remains bringing the Bengals their first Super Bowl championship.

Related Tags

Bengals Burrow Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow marvin lewis Mike Brown

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