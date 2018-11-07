CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

DIDDY: Cops Called After House Party Gets Loud

3 reads
Leave a comment

Diddy’s 49th birthday party got so lit that the LAPD had to come to shut things down.

Puff celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday night into early Monday morning at his Beverly Hills home. When police arrived a little after 2 a.m. to check into noise complaints, they told security guards to shut it down and kick out the 200 or so partiers in attendance. Before the larger-than-life afterparty, Puffy hung out with VIPs like LeBron JamesUsherWiz Khalifa and Kodak Black.

Over the weekend, he crossed something new off his bucket list when he went skydiving out of a plane before landing on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He was apparently inspired by Will Smith’s recent bungee jump over the Grand Canyon.
  • There ain’t no party like a P. Diddy party because a P. Diddy party don’t stop — until the police show up and ask politely.
  • I don’t care who your neighbors are, when you’ve got a couple hundred people partying into the middle of the night, people are gonna get pissed.
  • Is he having a mid-life crisis or just doing what he’s always done?
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

After , Called , Cops , diddy , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gets , house , loud , party

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close