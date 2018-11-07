DIDDY: Cops Called After House Party Gets Loud

Diddy’s 49th birthday party got so lit that the LAPD had to come to shut things down.

Puff celebrated his 49th birthday on Sunday night into early Monday morning at his Beverly Hills home. When police arrived a little after 2 a.m. to check into noise complaints, they told security guards to shut it down and kick out the 200 or so partiers in attendance. Before the larger-than-life afterparty, Puffy hung out with VIPs like LeBron James, Usher, Wiz Khalifa and Kodak Black.

Over the weekend, he crossed something new off his bucket list when he went skydiving out of a plane before landing on the grounds of the Playboy Mansion. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

He was apparently inspired by Will Smith ’s recent bungee jump over the Grand Canyon.

’s recent bungee jump over the Grand Canyon. There ain’t no party like a P. Diddy party because a P. Diddy party don’t stop — until the police show up and ask politely.

I don’t care who your neighbors are, when you’ve got a couple hundred people partying into the middle of the night, people are gonna get pissed.

Is he having a mid-life crisis or just doing what he’s always done?

Also On 100.3: