WTFasho: Healthy Highway

Cleanup crews with the Ohio State Highway Patrol could have really used a truck carrying olive oil and garlic after a tractor trailer crashed and spilled its entire load of spinach over the road.

Traffic was backed up on Sunday along I-71 in Mansfield when the truck overturned and spilled the leafy vegetable over multiple lanes. The 50-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as crews worked to clear the healthy mess. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. (WJW-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

Why couldn’t the truck have been hauling something better, like bacon or beer?

At least it wasn’t creamed spinach. That would have made a bigger mess.

At least the spill wasn’t an environmental hazard. It’s just spinach. A leaf blower should have been enough to clear the mess.

Also On 100.3: