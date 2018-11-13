CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

WTFasho: Healthy Highway

1 reads
Leave a comment

Cleanup crews with the Ohio State Highway Patrol could have really used a truck carrying olive oil and garlic after a tractor trailer crashed and spilled its entire load of spinach over the road.

Traffic was backed up on Sunday along I-71 in Mansfield when the truck overturned and spilled the leafy vegetable over multiple lanes. The 50-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as crews worked to clear the healthy mess. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. (WJW-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Why couldn’t the truck have been hauling something better, like bacon or beer?
  • At least it wasn’t creamed spinach. That would have made a bigger mess.
  • At least the spill wasn’t an environmental hazard. It’s just spinach. A leaf blower should have been enough to clear the mess.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , healthy , highway

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close