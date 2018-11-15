OHIO MURDERS: Arrests Made In 2016 Case

Four people have been arrested in connection with the slaying of eight members of a family in Ohio in 2016.

The four members of the Wagner family are accused of killing the members of the Rhoden family in Pike County, Ohio. The two families reportedly had close personal and business relationships. Family patriarch George “Billy” Wagner was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky, and the other three were picked up elsewhere.

There’s no word yet on a motive for the execution-style murders, but Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says the state plans to pursue the death penalty. (USA Today, WCPO-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

Officials say that the investigation involves hundreds of pieces of physical evidence and hundreds of interviews, and spanned 10 states.

There’s some talk of drugs being involved in all this.

Three small children were spared in the killings. But with eight of their family members dead, how much of a blessing is that?

