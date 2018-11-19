CLOSE
Condeelza Rice Will Not Be Cleveland Browns Head Coach!

Watermark Conference For Women

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

We are not quite sure how this rumor got started but the Cleveland Browns say that former secretary of state, Condoleeza Rice, will not be their next head coach.

ESPN was the 1st to report the story, but according to Eurweb.com, GM John Dorsey said in a statement, “Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan. I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she’s accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed.”

Rice responded to the claims in a statement, saying, “I love my Browns — and I know they will hire an experienced coach to take us to the next level. 

On a more serious note, I do hope that the NFL will start to bring women into the coaching profession as position coaches and eventually coordinators and head coaches. One doesn’t have to play the game to understand it and motivate players. But experience counts — and it is time to develop a pool of experienced women coaches.

BTW — I’m not ready to coach but I would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas! And at no time will I call for a “prevent defense.”

What do you think? Is the NFL ready for female a coach?

Condeelza Rice Will Not Be Cleveland Browns Head Coach! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
