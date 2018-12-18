CLOSE
Cincy
#WTFasho Thieves Strip A Christmas Tree

This story made me say What The Fasho, and who would do such a thing as strip a tree.

This wasn’t just any tree this was a tree that was decorated to honor a beloved high school principal who died fighting cancer.

This is just a sad story I can’t believe someone would do something like that WTFasho! (WLWT)

His wife Lori had this to say:

“He always said that he was born and bred in Latonia, and this is the street he was on, so I wanted to make sure it was in the park where he grew up,” Lori said.

