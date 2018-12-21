WTFASHO: From Cold Cell To Hot Tub

Escaping from jail can be stressful, which could help explain why an Ohio inmate was found soaking in a hot tub shortly after she bolted from custody.

Autumn Satterfield. who’d just been booked for felony heroin possession, fled the Pike County Jail on Tuesday afternoon and took off on foot. Her jail-issued shoes were found on a farm not far from the facility, and not long after that, a dispatcher got a call about a woman nodding off in a hot tub — still wearing a yellow prison jumpsuit.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody without incident at the Bristol Village Activity Center. (Plain Dealer)

