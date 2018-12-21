LEBRON JAMES: Mary J. Blige, Nas & Ice Cube Join The Shop

LeBron James’ HBO chat show, The Shop, is coming back strong tonight (Friday).

Episode three is called “Jimmy Kimmel Breaking Barriers” and features Mary J. Blige, Nas, Ice Cube, Lena Waithe, Todd Gurley, Chris Bosh and King James himself. The title is a reference to Kimmel’s being the first white guy that co-producer and host Maverick Carter has been able to talk into getting a cut on The Shop.

Topics discussed include Chris Bosh’s decision to retire after suffering from multiple blood clots, Ice Cube speaking on barbershops, and Nas on the #MeToo Movement and Kelis.

You can watch the stars chop it up while they get cut tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Fasho Thoughts:

LeBron is so important to the culture — he’s so much more than just a superstar athlete.

It’d be cool just to be a fly on the wall in a room like this.

To be clear, Kimmel isn’t the first the first Caucasian guest, just the first to get a cut on camera. Jon Stewart and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne previously popped up on the show.

and WNBA star previously popped up on the show. Barbers get to see and hear it all.

Also On 100.3: