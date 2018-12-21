CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

LEBRON JAMES: Mary J. Blige, Nas & Ice Cube Join The Shop

1 reads
Leave a comment

LeBron James’ HBO chat show, The Shop, is coming back strong tonight (Friday).

Episode three is called “Jimmy Kimmel Breaking Barriers” and features Mary J. BligeNasIce CubeLena Waithe, Todd GurleyChris Bosh and King James himself. The title is a reference to Kimmel’s being the first white guy that co-producer and host Maverick Carter has been able to talk into getting a cut on The Shop.

Topics discussed include Chris Bosh’s decision to retire after suffering from multiple blood clots, Ice Cube speaking on barbershops, and Nas on the #MeToo Movement and Kelis.

You can watch the stars chop it up while they get cut tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • LeBron is so important to the culture — he’s so much more than just a superstar athlete.
  • It’d be cool just to be a fly on the wall in a room like this.
  • To be clear, Kimmel isn’t the first the first Caucasian guest, just the first to get a cut on camera. Jon Stewart and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne previously popped up on the show.
  • Barbers get to see and hear it all.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Ice Cube , join , LeBron James , Mary J. Blige , Nas , Shop , The

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close