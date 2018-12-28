CLOSE
Royalty Has Chris Brown Genes

Premiere Of Riveting Entertainment's 'Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life' At L.A. LIVE

Source: Jonathan Leibson / Getty

Singer Chris Brown often times gets the rap of being a R&B bad boy. Unfortunately the bad is what people like to hang on to and some think that bad makes for a good read or post opposed to the good he produces.

Musically, lyrically and/or visually, Chris Brown, has consistently stayed on top as the King and it looks like his entertaining royal genes have been passed down to Royalty.

On Christmas 4 year old Royalty Brown, daughter of Chris Brown, took to her very own stage to perform for her proud papa in what Chris says himself was like a rewind of himself at her age. Chris Brown shared the genetically transformed performance to his very on social media of his daughter who just might walk in the footsteps of her famous dad in the near future.

Check out the video below

Royalty Has Chris Brown Genes was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

