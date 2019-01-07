CLOSE
GOLDEN GLOBES: Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Top Prize

Bohemian Rhapsody came away with two huge wins at Sunday night’s Golden Globes Awards. The Queen bio-pic was named Best Motion Picture – Drama and star Rami Malek took Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for playing Freddie Mercury.

The night’s other big winner, Green Book, walked away with three trophies — Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Mahershala Ali.

In the other acting categories, Glenn Close won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for The Wife, Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for The Favourite, and Christian Bale won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Vice.

In the TV categories, The Americans and The Kominsky Method won the top awards. The acting honors went to Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) and Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal).

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson won Best Original Song – Motion Picture for “Shallow” in A Star Is Born.

Jeff Bridges received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett was the first recipient of the ceremony’s lifetime achievement in television, which was named in her honor.

In their opening monologue, hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh avoided politics and kept things light and upbeat. They promised to continue the tradition of “roasting” audience members, but then proceeded to heap compliments on the stars.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Last year, women wore black on the red carpet in support of the Time’s Up movement. This year, supporters wore ribbons and bracelets that said TIMESUPx2.
  • Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.
  • Chrissy Metz called Alison Brie a word that rhymes with “witch” on the red carpet. She later denied saying it. (TMZ)
  • Jim Carrey hit the red carpet with new girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga, who’s also his Kidding co-star.

WINNERS LIST:

  • Best Motion Picture – Drama: Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Glenn Close – The Wife
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Green Book
  • Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman – The Favourite
  • Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale – Vice
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Mahershala Ali – Green Book
  • Best Motion Picture – Animated: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language: Roma
  • Best Director – Motion Picture: Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
  • Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie – Green Book
  • Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz – First Man
  • Best Original Song – Motion Picture: “Shallow” – A Star Is Born
  • Best Television Series – Drama: The Americans
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Richard Madden – Bodyguard
  • Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: The Kominsky Method
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
  • Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Photos
