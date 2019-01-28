Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Texas Teenager Killed In Bus/Train Accident [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

US-RAIL-ACCIDENT

Source: LOGAN CYRUS / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A teenager, Christopher Bonilla, was recently killed in a bus/train accident in Athens, Texas (about 1.5 hours outside of Dallas). The teen’s 9 year-old cousin, Joselyne Torres, who was the only other student on the bus, survived and was only injured.

Please keep the family in your prayers DFW as they go through this rough time.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

49 photos Launch gallery

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

Texas Teenager Killed In Bus/Train Accident [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close