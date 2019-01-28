Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
A teenager, Christopher Bonilla, was recently killed in a bus/train accident in Athens, Texas (about 1.5 hours outside of Dallas). The teen’s 9 year-old cousin, Joselyne Torres, who was the only other student on the bus, survived and was only injured.
Please keep the family in your prayers DFW as they go through this rough time.
For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Texas Teenager Killed In Bus/Train Accident [VIDEO] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com