Blac Chyna and boyfriend Kid Buu involved in fight in Hawaii

Blacc Chyna

Source: Getty Images / Winklemeyer

Blac Chyna’s vacation to Hawaii isn’t going as planned. According to TMZ.com, paramedics and cops showed up at her hotel because of a physical fight between Chyna and her new boyfriend Kid Buu.

According to reports, around 5am Monday morning, the two were in a hotel room at the Four Seasons in Honolulu when they got in a heated argument where Chyna accused Kid Buu of cheating and hours later the argument turned violent. 

TMZ is reporting that Chyna scratched Kid Buu, while he then allegedly slammed her against the wall several times and choked her.

Blac Chyna was not taken to the hospital or seriously hurt according to those in attendance. Kid Buu, left the hotel and took to his social media saying a” Don’t f**k with me I’m a grown man.” in Spanish.

We will keep you posted on this story as more develops.

Source: TMZ.com

 

Blac Chyna and boyfriend Kid Buu involved in fight in Hawaii was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
