Future History Maker Representing Change: Sedrick Denson

Sedrick Denson is a 3rd generation Cincinnatian who has dedicated his entire career to empowering, leading and serving the citizens of the city of Cincinnati. Sedrick’s parents worked hard to provide a quality upbringing, always instilling that hard works pays off. His mother works as an administrator at a local university and his father works as a painter at a local beverage factory. Sedrick grew up around a host of family and friends, always there to ensure his success.
Sedrick attended the School for Creative and Performing Arts to study drama, dance, music theatre, and percussion. It was there he had a visit from a City Councilmember where a seed was planted about the impact a public servant could have on the community. Sedrick then went on to the University of Cincinnati to study Organizational Leadership. The thought of serving his community never went away so he began working on Wendell Young’s campaign for City Council. A few years later he was giving the opportunity to serve as Chief of Staff to Councilmember Young for six years. It was there he was able to gain experience and become more engaged with the community.
From City Hall, Sedrick went on to serve as Southwest Ohio Outreach Director for For Ohio’s Future Action Fund, a labor-backed organization that charged him with building a coalition of progressive and inclusive organizations and community leaders to move key issues forward in the region. Sedrick is currently the Southwest Ohio Director for the Ohio Environmental Council where he works daily to protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and public spaces we enjoy. He resides in the community of Bond Hill and has one son Harper.
