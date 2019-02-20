CLOSE
Remains Found Of Florida Teen Who May Have Witnessed 2017 Murder

(Sarasota PD Via NBC)

The skeletal remains of a Florida teenager who vanished after possibly witnessing a murder that happened in 2017 were found over the weekend in a rural area, NBC Reports.

Jabez Spann was 14 when he went missing from Sarasota, Florida on Sept. 4, 2017. An FBI missing person poster said the teenager may have been the witness to a crime and was last seen at a vigil for the victim.

According to reports, back in November 2017 detectives from the Sarasota Police Department said they were looking into whether Spann’s disappearance was connected to the August 2017 death of Travis Combs.

When asked Tuesday about the possible connection between Spann and Combs’ deaths, Sarasota deputy chief Pat Robinson said he was “not going to speculate.”

Dental records confirmed the remains found by a worker on Saturday in Manatee County, which is about 23 miles north of Sarasota, belong to Spann, Robinson said at a news conference Tuesday.

“It’s unknown how long those skeletal remains were at the location or if they were transported there from somewhere else,” he said.

Police are currently investigating if the teenager died from natural causes or was killed.

