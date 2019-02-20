Entertainment
Man Charged For Recording Women In The Restroom

A Texas man has been charged with filming women as they undressed and used the restroom at a Cheesecake Factory where he was an employee.

According to ABC13, Herman Watson was arrested and plead guilty in court to the allegations.

Watson was hit with a 20-day sentence at the Montgomery County Jail for an “invasive visual recording offense” which was reportedly dropped from a felony to a Class A misdemeanor.

According to reports, in Nov. 2018, a female employee at the Cheesecake Factory was using the restroom when she noticed a phone facing the toilet and placed under a tampon dispenser. Before spotting the phone, the employee had removed her pants and undergarments and sat on the toilet the camera faced.

The employee reportedly found that the phone had captured video footage of her “intimate area” as well as other females as they used the restroom.

Man Charged For Recording Women In The Restroom

