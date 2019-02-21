Online dating is getting more and more popular. With that comes risks, one of them being fake profiles. Scientists have created trained software to think like humans and be able to identify fake dating profiles. It hasn’t been approved for public use but they say it works and can help protect people who are looking for love online.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Fake Dating Profiles was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: