The owner of a nail salon in Ohio is fighting with local government officials to keep the name of her business.

Dawn Moon, who owns the Hand Jobs Nail Salon, was asked to change the name of the business because some people in the community have complained about it being obscene. Moon argued, “If you go in and get your nose done, it’s called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done, it’s a hand job!”

Moon says she’ll go to court, if necessary, to keep the name. (KABC-TV)

Fasho Thoughts:

Imagine if they also offered blow-outs?

It’s probably where Robert Kraft goes for manicures.

goes for manicures. It’s just a name. It’s not a big deal.

You have to assume that some customers come in and are surprised when they receive a manicure.

