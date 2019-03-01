WTFasho: Better Late Than Never

Ohio
A public library in Ohio says it received in the mail an old issue of a Life magazine which was taken 51 years ago and never returned.

The September 1968 issue, featuring The Beatles on the cover, was sent anonymously along with a note and a check for $100 to cover “the late fee.” The note explained, “I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid. I’m sorry I took it. I’ve enclosed a check for the late fee.”

The library shared the note on its Facebook page and wrote, “Thank you for returning it this week and clearing your conscience.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • You have to wonder how long this person felt guilty about keeping it.
  • He, or she, was probably a big Beatles fan and just had to have it.
  • The magazine probably could have been sold for a few bucks.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

