DONALD TRUMP: Social Media Loves Tim Apple???

Donald Trump hilariously flubbed Apple CEO Tim Cook‘s name yesterday at the White House and now he’s getting a lot of negative covfefe on social media.

During a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, President Trump thanked Cook but said, “We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple.” No one corrected the president and Cook sat quietly behind a paper name tag that said “Tim Cook.”

As you’d expect, social media had a field day. One Twitter user joked, “Hey #TimApple, how about you, Elon Tesla, Bill Microsoft & Jeff Amazon team up and create something amazing? Leave Mark Facebook at home though.”

Fasho Thoughts

  • Trump often gets names wrong. He once called Lockheed Martin’s CEO Marillyn Hewson “Marillyn Lockheed.”
  • In his head, it’s probably how he remembers people — first name and name of company.
  • We still don’t really know what “covfefe” means.
Photos
