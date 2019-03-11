CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CHANCE THE RAPPER: Chance The Husband

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley walked down the aisle in Newport Beach, California this weekend.

Us Weekly reports that Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Dave Chappelle were among the celebs in attendance at the 150-person wedding.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the couple were married in a private civil ceremony two days after Christmas last year. (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Congrats to the new couple.
  • They already have a daughter together, three-year-old Kensli.
  • Is she Mrs. the Rapper now? Or just Mrs. Rapper?
  • I wonder if he ended up hitting the Tootsie Roll in the end or not.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Chance The Husband , Chance the Rapper , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 12 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close