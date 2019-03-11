CHANCE THE RAPPER: Chance The Husband

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley walked down the aisle in Newport Beach, California this weekend.

Us Weekly reports that Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Dave Chappelle were among the celebs in attendance at the 150-person wedding.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the couple were married in a private civil ceremony two days after Christmas last year. (E! News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Congrats to the new couple.

They already have a daughter together, three-year-old Kensli .

. Is she Mrs. the Rapper now? Or just Mrs. Rapper?

I wonder if he ended up hitting the Tootsie Roll in the end or not.

