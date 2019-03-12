WTFasho: Hot Hot Tub

A couple was arrested for having sex in a hot tub, which ordinarily isn’t illegal. But in this case, the hot tub was at an indoor water park and in full view of kids — and that’s not OK.

25-year-old Kamden Mack and his 22-year-old girlfriend Taylor Coats were seen getting it on in the hot tub at Kalahari Resort in Ohio. A lifeguard ordered them to get out, and when they ignored him, he called security.

Cops were also called, and after the couple took off running from security, officers tackled Mack and placed him under arrest. Soon after they loaded him into the back of a police car, he somehow escaped and was tackled again. Meanwhile, Coats was found at her hotel room and arrested there. She was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, and released on her own recognizance.

Mack was hit with the same charges in addition to fleeing police. He was released after posting bond. (The Smoking Gun)

Fasho Thoughts:

Water parks are usually pretty disgusting, but this is nasty.

What is wrong with these people? You don’t have sex in the hot tub. That’s what the wave pool is for.

Is it really any worse that kids peeing in the pool?

Their hotel room was close enough that she made it back there before cops caught her, but they couldn’t just go back there to do the deed?

Also On 100.3: