BORDER WALL: Senate Votes To Kill Emergency Declaration

President Trump is going to have to look through his desk for his veto pen. The Senate has passed a bill that would kill his National Emergency declaration to fund the border wall.

The bill had already passed the House with ease, and today (Thursday), the Senate voted 59-to-41 to end the declaration. 12 Republicans voted with Democrats — most citing precedent, not opposition to the wall. Mitt Romney of Utah says, “This is a vote for the constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core.”

Although 59 votes in the Republican-controlled upper chamber is substantial, it’s not enough to override the veto Trump has promised — which will be the first of his presidency. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts

This seems like a pointless exercise when you know the veto is coming.

Knowing Trump is going to veto it gave cover to moderates who wanted to make a point about precedent. If it were closer, a few of them would have fallen in line.

Next up is the court system.

The courts are unlikely to do Congress’s job here. The law may stink, but it’s constitutional. It’s not judges’ job to write better legislation.

