BORDER WALL: Senate Votes To Kill Emergency Declaration

2 reads Leave a comment
President Trump is going to have to look through his desk for his veto pen. The Senate has passed a bill that would kill his National Emergency declaration to fund the border wall.
The bill had already passed the House with ease, and today (Thursday), the Senate voted 59-to-41 to end the declaration. 12 Republicans voted with Democrats — most citing precedent, not opposition to the wall. Mitt Romney of Utah says, “This is a vote for the constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core.”
Although 59 votes in the Republican-controlled upper chamber is substantial, it’s not enough to override the veto Trump has promised — which will be the first of his presidency. (NBC News)
Fasho Thoughts
- This seems like a pointless exercise when you know the veto is coming.
- Knowing Trump is going to veto it gave cover to moderates who wanted to make a point about precedent. If it were closer, a few of them would have fallen in line.
- Next up is the court system.
- The courts are unlikely to do Congress’s job here. The law may stink, but it’s constitutional. It’s not judges’ job to write better legislation.
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours