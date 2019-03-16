ARETHA: Documentary Screenings

The Aretha Franklin gospel music documentary Amazing Grace will have premiere week screenings at the Smithsonian in Washington, the Martin Luther King Junior Museum in Atlanta, the Civil Rights Museum in Alabama and the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, where the late superstar’s father, the Reverend C.L. Franklin, preached.

The official opening will be March 31st at the New Missionary Temple Church in Los Angeles where the movie was filmed in 1972.

Also On 100.3: