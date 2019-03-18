DUTCH SHOOTING: Suspected Terror Attack In Netherlands

Three are dead and 9 injured. Police have ID’d the suspect as Gokman Tanis. (EuroNews.com)

Police in the Netherlands are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a tram in the city of Utrecht earlier today.

Several people have been injured and the gunman is at large. Police say they are considering a “possible terrorist motive” in the shooting which occurred at a busy intersection in the central Dutch city. A manhunt is now underway for the suspect. (USA Today)

