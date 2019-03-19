T.I.: Family Hustle Production Resumes

Production of T.I. and Tiny’s Family Hustle is back on after the loss of Tip’s sister, Precious Harris.

TMZ reports that cameras started rolling again about two weeks ago, after Precious’s funeral. Franchise star T.I. halted production as soon as he heard that his sister was in the accident in in mid-February. A little over a month later, things are back in full-swing, with the family shooting a kickball episode at an indoor arena.

Fasho Thoughts:

According to initial reports, they’re about halfway through production on the 23 episode season.

The show must go on.

Given the nature of the show, don’t be surprised if what T.I. and Tiny have been going through in real life makes it onto TV. It is “reality” after all.

Family comes first. Show business isn’t going anywhere.

Too many entertainers feel like “the show must go on” and just go right back to work without properly grieving.

