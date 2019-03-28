Danny DeVito Recalls Being Attacked By Monkey On Set | Extra Butter

Feature Story
| 03.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Dumbo takes flight this weekend and you’ll get to enter another magical world created by director Tim Burton. This live-action remake of a Disney classic stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Michael Douglas and more. Today on Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine we sit down with Danny and Colin to discuss their time on this film. During our conversation, we discussed a wide range of topics from monkeys, Triplets, working with The Rock and Kevin Hart as well as Insecurities and working with Tim Burton.

The film takes place at a struggling circus owned by Max Medici. He is hoping that a former star and his two children can make Dumbo, a baby elephant born with oversized ears his new star attraction and get his circus back on track. When the family discovers that the animal can fly, it soon becomes the main attraction — bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus. The elephant’s magical ability also draws the attention of V.A. Vandevere, an entrepreneur who wants to showcase Dumbo in his latest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, but Dumbo just wants to get back to his mother, who was shipped away earlier in the film.

I thought this movie keeps the fun, warm-hearted family tale that we all know and love together and it’s also a great world created by Tim Burton. Danny revealed how Tim Burton was busting his chops by putting a scene in the film where he is being attacked by a monkey, which actually happened to him in real life on the set of Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. “I had a real monkey on Batman Returns,” Danny says. “That monkey took one look at The Penguin and leaped right at my balls man. He was all over me.”

Danny will be in the next installment in the Jumanji franchise with the Rock and Kevin Hart, two people who have thought about remaking Danny’s classic movie Twins. It’s long been rumored that Arnold and Danny would make a sequel to the movie called Triplets with Eddie Murphy but, Danny revealed he has no information about Triplets which is rumored to be in the works as of March of last year.

As for Dumbo, it’s a great movie, that Colin is excited about, “When I heard the words, Dumbo. Tim. Burton. I thought what a tasty project to be a part of. I can just imagine how much heart would be in it.”

It’s actually a magical film that hits theaters tomorrow.

Danny DeVito Recalls Being Attacked By Monkey On Set | Extra Butter was originally published on GlobalGrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close