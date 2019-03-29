NeNe Leakes Body Shames New Mom Porsha In Series Of Rude Texts Messages: ‘Good Night Big Piggy With The Busted Shape’

Of all the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, Porsha Williams’ body is most praised for being shapely and curvy. But not according to HBIC NeNe Leakes, who body shamed the new mom in a series of rude text messages.

In case you missed it, NeNe went live on Youtube last night on her “Welcome To The Life Of NeNe” and addressed her RHOA co-stars, claiming they’re all playing checkers in an attempt to bring her down, but she is playing chess honey! She called out Porsha for allegedly doing voiceovers for the infamous “closet” scene to make it seem like she was afraid and insinuate NeNe put her hands on her (which she denies). She called out Kandi for sabotaging Phaedra’s return to the show and basically called Eva boring for doing an interview with Kandi where they criticized her for crying at Eva’s wedding.

Well, Porsha may have just given birth a few days ago, but she had time to clap back at NeNe and expose some mean text messages the HBIC sent her around the same time she gave birth.

“Good night big piggy with the busted shape,” she wrote. When Porsha called out NeNe’s “box” shaped body, NeNe then responded, “You worry bout them extra small baby ankles you rocking. Hope they hold up that giant body.” NeNe then suggested Porsha try dieting, because “that’s something you’ve never been good at.” Whoa.

Fans, in the comment section, quickly noted that NeNe should be the last one talking after getting plastic surgery on her body. We’re not sure whose body NeNe was looking at, but maybe she should check out this gallery. Whew chile, dis tew much!

NeNe took to Instagram to post her own set of screenshots, including what she sent Porsha the day she gave birth.

Porsha quickly responded,

We need the season finale and reunion to air asap!

RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Burruss Reveals The Petty Reason NeNe Leakes Is So Mad With Cynthia

Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer Shows NeNe’s Petty Reason for Deleting Cynthia As A Friend

NeNe Leakes Body Shames New Mom Porsha In Series Of Rude Texts Messages: ‘Good Night Big Piggy With The Busted Shape’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com