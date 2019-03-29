CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Beyonce & Jay Z Accept GLAAD Vanguard Award, Give Epic Speech: ‘Who You Make Love To And Take To Red Lobster Is Your Human Right’

2 reads
Leave a comment
2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content - 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce and Jay Z accepted the Vanguard Award at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Thursday night.

The Carters were on deck to accept their award and watch a tribute performance by Shangela, which they gave a standing ovation.

During their acceptance speech Beyonce praised her uncle Johnny for being “the most fabulous gay I ever knew” and his battle with HIV was “one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.” Despite his diagnosis, he lived loud and proud. Bey also commended her husband for encouraging progression in hip-hop.

But it was one line that caused the crowd to go wild and even Jay Z blush a bit. “Who you make love to and take that a** to Red Lobster is your human right,” she said.

RELATED STORIES:

Beyonce Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Diana Ross + More Photos From Ms. Ross’ Extravaganza

Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Slay! Beyonce's 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game

17 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Beyonce's 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game

Continue reading Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game

Slay! Beyonce's 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game

[caption id="attachment_3019258" align="alignleft" width="951"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Beyonce is back on Instagram and is blessing us with her beauty and killer fashion game! Here she is slaying and flawless in 2019.

Beyonce & Jay Z Accept GLAAD Vanguard Award, Give Epic Speech: ‘Who You Make Love To And Take To Red Lobster Is Your Human Right’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close