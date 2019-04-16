WTFasho: Facebook Baked Cookies Gone Wrong!!!

An Ohio couple was annoyed with the noise coming from striking union workers near their home and came up with a truly crappy way to get them to leave.

29-year-old Bo Cosens and 25-year-old Rachel Sharrock were at home last week, instead of working, and were bothered by the workers picketing outside a nearby school. So they came up with the idea to bake cookies containing laxatives and hand them out to the strikers.

As they baked the cookies, the two geniuses captured it on video and shared it on Facebook for all to see. They then had a friend distribute them to the picket line. Fortunately, cops were tipped off to the scheme and intervened before anyone ate the cookies.

The couple was arrested for felony contamination charges and booked on $1 million bond. (The Smoking Gun)

Fasho Thoughts:

If they don’t like the noise during the day, maybe they can get a job instead of sitting around at home.

Facebook has been the best friend for law enforcement because there are so many stupid people capturing their stupid crimes on video.

They should be forced to eat all of the cookies.

